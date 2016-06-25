(Repeats story first issued on June 24)
By Elizabeth Piper
LONDON, June 24 It was David Cameron's biggest
gamble and he was convinced he would win. Now, the British
leader's closest rival - in the EU referendum, in the
Conservative Party and in the country - is the frontrunner to
take his job.
Britain's decision to leave the European Union, a victory
for the populist cause, may be a defining moment for Britain and
the European project. On Friday, it sent shares and the sterling
currency sharply lower amid warnings of damage to the economy.
The one man to ascend is Boris Johnson, the former London
mayor and schoolmate of Cameron's who became the household name
of the "Out" campaign even as the prime minister battled for
"In".
With Cameron's announcement that he will resign after the
British public voted against him, Johnson is now the strongest
candidate to replace him.
But the moment of victory is fraught with challenges -
first he will have to convince Conservative lawmakers to back
him and then persuade the party's largely eurosceptic wider
membership, who may challenge what his critics call a record of
changing his views to suit his audience.
For Cameron, the turning point came in February when
Johnson, a politician who has built a broad appeal beyond the
ruling Conservative Party, threw his support behind the "Out"
campaign in what several sources say was a calculated move to
boost his chances of replacing the prime minister.
Cameron gave in to vocal eurosceptics in his party in early
2013 to put Britain's EU membership to the public vote. It was
an attempt to bury the question of Britain's EU membership that
has bedevilled successive governments.
Initially, Cameron thought he could woo Johnson to his side.
A friend and former colleague of Johnson said the former mayor
could have been guaranteed a position in Cameron's cabinet - or
group of top ministers - had he agreed to campaign alongside the
prime minister.
Instead he lent his support, and with it his broad
popularity among voters, to the "Leave" campaign.
"He is such an asset to that campaign, he made it
optimistic, energetic and positive," the friend told Reuters.
CAMERON MIS-STEPS
Aides to the prime minister said Cameron believed he could
have easily won the fight to keep Britain in the EU if he had
had the support of Johnson, who used his position as mayor of
London between 2008 and 2016 to broaden his appeal beyond the
Conservative Party by supporting gay rights and immigration.
The prime minister already had the weight of expert opinion
in big business, entertainment and sport from across the country
and beyond. These groups had been carefully polled and aides had
held numerous focus groups that indicated that the "out"
campaign could win only 42 percent of the vote by arguing solely
on immigration.
The aides, and Cameron himself, had campaigned for Johnson's
support, but while the prime minister and the former mayor had
"always got on pretty well", their's was essentially a political
relationship, the friend said.
"They had a relationship when they could afford to be quite
ballsy with each other because they were close," the friend
said, pointing to their shared background - both were educated
at the elite Eton school and knew each other at Oxford
University.
Like almost every politician, Johnson is ambitious, the
friend said. And if his backing of the "Leave" campaign was not
entirely unexpected, it was frustrating, according to a former
Cameron aide who also spoke on condition of anonymity.
That frustration boiled over in parliament a day after
Johnson declared his hand and criticised the prime minister's
new deal with the EU of a "special status" for Britain that
Cameron thought should bolster his case for remaining.
After rubbishing a suggestion made by Johnson and others in
the "Out" campaign that a vote to leave could prompt a deeper
renegotiation of Britain's ties with the block, Cameron said:
"I am not standing for re-election. I have no other agenda
than what is best for our country."
His aides deny it was an attack on Johnson, but for dozens
of eurosceptic Conservatives and others who were undecided over
which way to turn, it seemed to contradict Cameron's pledge to
be respectful of those who disagreed with him.
Andrew Bridgen, a senior Conservative lawmaker who
campaigned for Britain to leave, described the exchange as akin
to a "pub brawl" when "you hit the biggest, most
dangerous-looking bloke as hard as you can and hope he doesn't
get back up again".
The "Out" campaign, instead, stole the initiative with the
beginning of "purdah" - a four week period when the government
is banned from making announcements that could sway the vote, he
said.
"It's unfortunate that the prime minister and chancellor
(finance minister) put themselves at the front and centre of the
Remain campaign so the collateral political damage is really
quite immense," Bridgen said.
He added that when it comes to negotiating Britain's
departure from the EU, the talks must be led by one of the
leaders of the "Leave" campaign - possibly justice minister
Michael Gove, someone Cameron had counted as a close friend
according to sources close to the prime minister and leading
Conservatives.
EUROPE CURSE
Cameron, who announced his resignation with tears in his
eyes outside his residence at 10 Downing Street, will stay on
until October, earning a little time to try to smooth the
transition in the Conservative Party.
But with his party's right-wing in the ascendance, a new
leader is expected to come from the eurosceptic camp,
potentially putting paid to secure his legacy as a "moderniser"
of the party and his much hoped for succession of George
Osborne, the finance minister.
Johnson, whose persona as a 'buffoon' can charm and repel in
equal measure, is at the front of the pack.
But his gamble - abandoning his support of immigration to
win more support from the Conservative Party which will elect
its next leader, and new prime minister - may undermine his
wider popularity.
"The only damage could be to his personal integrity and a
sacrifice of his appeal beyond the typical Conservative Party
member," said a friend.
There was evidence of that difficult road on Friday morning.
As Johnson left his north London residence to make his first
statement since the referendum result, he was booed and jeered
by Londoners who may have once supported him.
