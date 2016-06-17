UPDATE 1-Thai Dec factory output up 0.54 pct, below f'cast
* Dec factory output +0.54 pct y/y vs +2.50 pct in Reuters poll * Dec capacity utilisation 63.26 pct vs Nov's 66.71 pct * 2017 output seen up 0.5-1.0 pct - ministry (Adds revised 2016 output change and 2017 outlook, in 6th paragraph) BANGKOK, Jan 31 Thailand's industrial output rose for a second straight month in December, boosted by stronger demand for steel, electronics, rubber and jewellery, but the gain was small, suggesting the economic recovery remains fragile.