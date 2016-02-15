(Repeats story published on Sunday, with no changes)
LONDON, Feb 14 If you believe online polls,
Britain's looming referendum on whether to quit the European
Union will be a tight race that the "out" camp could win. But if
you trust telephone polls, the "in" camp should triumph by a
wide margin.
The divergence has raised fresh questions about whether
polling is reliable after the industry suffered a severe blow to
its reputation last year when a general election resulted in a
Conservative victory that it totally failed to predict.
The stakes in the referendum could hardly be higher. The EU
risks losing its second-biggest economy and one of its two main
military powers, while the consequences for Britain in terms of
trade, growth and influence in the world could be profound.
The pollsters are desperate to get it right this time.
"I don't think the polling industry can afford to get this
one wrong and I think the world will be looking at our
performance," said Martin Boon, director of pollster ICM.
The trouble is that pollsters disagree on which method -
phone or internet - is producing better results, and independent
experts say it is impossible to know for sure.
"The honest truth is there's an awful lot of uncertainty
surrounding this referendum," said academic John Curtice,
Britain's foremost expert on electoral behaviour.
"If the online polls are correct it's quite close, and we
don't know which set of polls is correct, if either."
Over the past six months, the two firms that have been
conducting phone polls, ComRes and Ipsos MORI, have consistently
found the option to stay in the EU was ahead by well over 10
percentage points, and in some polls by more than 20 points.
But online polls, which are being done more frequently by
YouGov, ICM and four other firms, have found that the two sides
are neck and neck. The largest lead in an online poll was nine
points for the out camp, in a YouGov poll published on Feb. 4.
Curtice has been overseeing a "poll of polls", a rolling
average of the six most recent phone and web polls, which
provides a summary of the overall referendum polling picture. bit.ly/1O4xUc3
Last updated on Feb. 7 when it showed 51 percent in favour
of remaining and 49 percent wishing to withdraw, the poll of
polls has never shown a lead for the so-called "Brexit" option.
ENGAGEMENT GAP?
Pollsters pointed out that these were early days, with major
uncertainties hanging over key aspects of the referendum.
Those include when it will take place, whether some
high-profile politicians like London Mayor Boris Johnson will
campaign to leave, and what final deal on Britain's membership
terms Prime Minister David Cameron will secure from Brussels.
Pollsters from both sides of the divide also said they
expected there would be some convergence between the two methods
as campaigning intensified and voters became more engaged.
For now, a phone versus online debate is in full swing.
One argument put forward in favour of phone polls is that
web panels tend to attract more politically engaged respondents,
as people must voluntarily participate rather than receiving
uninvited calls. This could skew online results towards the out
camp, regarded as the more committed group.
Tom Mludzinski, director of political polling at ComRes,
said it was also difficult for internet polls to reach elderly
voters. He saw a risk that those older people who did take part
in online surveys were not typical of their age group and
potentially more passionate about wanting Brexit.
"Our experimentation has led us to view telephone to be the
most reliable for this particular issue," Mludzinski said,
adding that for certain other contests online polls were better.
But others countered that respondents to phone polls may not
be representative of the broader population either, because most
people hang up and only a small minority take part.
Boon said that in one phone poll conducted by ICM before
last year's election, it took 28,000 calls to get 2,000
interviews. He said low response rates were common nowadays.
Several pollsters noted that in the run-up to the election,
online polls over-estimated support for anti-EU party UKIP while
phone polls under-estimated it, which some said reflected how
web surveys attracted the more politically engaged.
If there is a correlation between the UKIP vote and support
for Brexit, as seems likely at least to some extent, then that
could suggest a similar effect in the EU referendum polling.
Boon said this was possible but speculative as he had found
no evidence of UKIP voters being over-represented in ICM's
online referendum polls.
"My personal inclination is that the telephone polls are
probably a bit too far one way and the online polls are a bit
too far the other way, which magnifies the separation between
the two," he said.
'AN INTRIGUING MYSTERY'
Anthony Wells, director of political and social research at
YouGov, said a further source of uncertainty was the fact that
online polls were getting a much higher proportion of "don't
know" responses than phone polls.
"If the difference between the two is how knowledgeable
people are and how strongly people feel and how engaged they are
in politics, then the 'don't knows' should be the other way
round," he said, adding that this was "an intriguing mystery".
One risk is that people could be telling phone interviewers
they favour staying in the EU because they don't want to seem
uninformed and they perceive that stance to be uncontroversial,
a psychological factor that would not affect online polls.
"If it is causing more people who don't have an opinion to
say that they would vote to stay in the EU then the leads for
'remain' in the phone polls are phantom," Adam Drummond, who
manages political polling at Opinium, said in a blog.
Further complicating the picture is the fact that most
pollsters changed their surveying techniques after last year's
election fiasco, and may tweak them further when an independent
inquiry into what went wrong makes recommendations next month.
That raises the prospect that the poll figures could change
in coming weeks and months, reflecting different methods rather
than an underlying shift in public opinion.
Boon said that ICM was in the process of applying technical
innovations that would have a material effect on referendum
voting intentions in its future polls, though he declined to say
which of the in or out camps would benefit.
Taking all the arguments and counter-arguments into account,
these are nervous times for pollsters, as expressed by Boon when
asked to pin down the reason for the phone-online divide.
"If I knew that I'd be sitting very much more comfortably
than I do sit."
