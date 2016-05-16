LONDON May 16 The "remain" camp held an
eight-point lead over its "leave" rivals in Britain's EU
referendum campaign, according to the latest telephone poll from
ICM for the Guardian newspaper, published on Monday.
The poll found that support for remaining in the union stood
47 percent, whilst that for the so-called "Brexit" option was at
39 percent and 14 percent were undecided.
But the pollster also issued the results of an online poll
it had conducted at the same time, which found that "leave" was
on 47 percent, "remain" on 43 percent and 10 percent were
undecided.
Britons will vote on June 23 on whether their country should
remain in or leave the 28-member bloc.
Both polls were conducted on May 13-15. The telephone poll
surveyed 1,002 people, while the online poll had 2,048
respondents. The questions, sampling method and other
methodological details were as similar as possible, the Guardian
said.
There has been a long-running trend in opinion polls on the
EU referendum issue whereby telephone polls have tended to find
a comfortable lead for "remain" while online polls have
suggested a closer race, with "leave" ahead in some cases.
Experts have put forward various hypotheses as to the causes
of the discrepancy.
The entire British polling industry failed to predict the
Conservative Party's outright win in last year's general
election.
