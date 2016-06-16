LONDON, June 16 Investment bank J.P. Morgan said
its analysis of recent opinion polls on Britain's European Union
membership referendum showed the "Leave" camp's lead had grown
and there might not be much of a last-minute swing in favour of
the status quo.
"We calculate that the three polls published this week thus
far are consistent with a 4.7 percentage-point lead for "Leave",
and our measure of the trend in the weekly data now stands at
lead for "Leave" of 3.3 percentage points," J.P. Morgan
economist Malcolm Barr said in an email.
Barr said polls conducted up to Wednesday had given no clear
sign of any bias among voters towards the status quo, raising
questions about the likely magnitude of any such effect.
