LONDON, June 16 Investment bank J.P. Morgan said its analysis of recent opinion polls on Britain's European Union membership referendum showed the "Leave" camp's lead had grown and there might not be much of a last-minute swing in favour of the status quo.

"We calculate that the three polls published this week thus far are consistent with a 4.7 percentage-point lead for "Leave", and our measure of the trend in the weekly data now stands at lead for "Leave" of 3.3 percentage points," J.P. Morgan economist Malcolm Barr said in an email.

Barr said polls conducted up to Wednesday had given no clear sign of any bias among voters towards the status quo, raising questions about the likely magnitude of any such effect. (Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)