LONDON, June 16 A poll by Survation showed 45 percent of Britons would vote to leave the European Union in next Thursday's referendum, according to figures released on Thursday.

The poll, for IG, found 42 percent would vote to remain.

An Ipsos MORI poll earlier on on Thursday showed 53 percent of Britons would vote to leave, compared to 47 percent who want to remain in the bloc. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)