LISBON, June 28 A much-needed decision on how to
streamline and beef up Portugal's flagging blue chip stock index
PSI20 has been delayed by the "brutal uncertainty" caused by
Britain's vote to leave the European Union, the new chief of
Euronext Lisbon said on Tuesday.
The index, which used to have 20 blue chips, now
groups only 18 companies and has been losing volume and
weighting following the loss of investor confidence due to
Portugal's debt crisis in 2011-13, the collapse of Banco
Espirito Santo in 2014 and the litigation that followed.
It plumbed 20-year lows after the Brexit vote on Friday.
Maria Joao Carioca said it was important to take a decision
on how to breathe new life into the index as soon as possible,
"but unfortunately Brexit did not simplify things for us - now
is the worst moment to try to make any fundamental shifts ...
the grade of uncertainty is brutal."
Carioca, who took over as president of Euronext Lisbon less
than a month ago, said the index could be improved by changing
rules on capital and free float, cutting red tape, attracting
more companies to the index and making equity at least as
attractive as debt from the fiscal point of view.
Market players have ridiculed the fact that the index had
fewer companies than its name suggests and questioned when and
how that will be fixed, but Carioca said the solution was not as
simple as changing the name as it does not solve any problems.
On a positive note, she said Portugal could benefit from a
potential relocation of financial sector jobs due to Brexit.
The country is already set to become Euronext's
second-largest base after Paris following an ongoing transfer of
some jobs from Belfast to Porto where costs are lower and where
120 people are being hired.
Euronext, which operates bourses in Paris,
Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Lisbon, has itself seen its
shares drop more than 30 percent since the start of the year as
it struggles to stay competitive after Deutsche Boerse AG
and London Stock Exchange Group Plc agreed to
merge in a $30 billion deal.
(Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga, writing by Andrei Khalip,
editing by David Evans)