LONDON, July 11 Aberdeen Asset Management said
on Monday it is to keep the suspension on its 3.2 billion pound
($4.12 billion) UK property fund in place for two more days.
Aberdeen last week cut the value of the fund by 17 percent
and imposed a temporary suspension.
While Aberdeen is in a position to lift the suspension now
"we believe it is appropriate to allow a further two days for
remaining investors to be contacted," so they are all treated
fairly, Chief Executive Martin Gilbert said in a statement.
More than 18 billion pounds in open-ended property funds
aimed at retail investors was frozen last week following a tide
of redemption requests after Britain voted to leave the European
Union.
(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)