July 8 Seven British property funds pulled down the shutters this week, and few more cut prices, after a wave of investors asked for their money back amid growing speculation that property prices would fall after the country's vote to leave the EU. The move has left over 18 billion pounds ($23 billion), or just over half of the total investments by all open-ended property funds, frozen in the biggest seizing up of investment funds since the 2008 financial crisis. Lawyers, brokers and investors see more pain yet to come, as risks rise that commercial property sales could now transact below book value, lenders to the sector could suffer fresh balance sheet stress and economic activity could slow as many investors use real estate as collateral to access finance. The total value of UK outstanding commercial real estate debt, stood at 183.3 billion pounds as at Dec. 31 2015, with British banks and building societies most exposed, according to a survey published in the De Montfort Commercial Property Lending Report. Here's a table of outstanding and committed loans by type of lender: Reported total UK Reported amount of outstanding debt committed funds loans, including not yet drawn social housing UK bank and building 90.472 bln stg 15.427 bln stg societies German banks 18.242 bln stg 1.162 bln stg Other international 26.566 bln stg 1.638 bln stg banks North American banks 10.563 bln stg 32 mln stg Insurance companies 25.947 bln stg 1.360 bln stg Other non-bank lenders 11.511 bln stg 2.526 bln stg All lenders 183.301 bln stg 22.145 bln stg Here's a table showing the change in market share in 2015 compared with 2008 by type of lender: Market share in Market share in 2015 2008 UK bank and building 45.4 percent 66 percent societies German banks 10.8 percent 10 percent Other international 15.6 percent 22 percent banks North American banks 6.3 percent 2 percent Insurance companies 15.1 percent 0 percent Other non-bank lenders 6.8 percent 0 percent ($1 = 0.7682 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru)