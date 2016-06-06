(Repeats story published on Sunday)
* Clauses can let buyers quit deals if UK votes to leave EU
* Brexit uncertainty causes collapse in transaction volume
* In campaign says Brexit would hurt property prices
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Esha Vaish
June 5 Commercial property investors are writing
clauses into contracts giving buyers the right to walk away from
real estate deals if Britain votes to leave the European Union
this month, as a way to unfreeze a sector stalled by uncertainty
over Brexit.
Transactions in commercial property fell by 40 percent in
the first quarter, according to the Bank of England, with many
buyers and sellers waiting to see the outcome of the June 23
referendum in case an exit vote hurts property prices.
In one example from a commercial transaction seen by
Reuters, a clause sets a deadline after the vote when the buyer
would be permitted to terminate the contract if the referendum
results in a decision to leave.
Sellers too are taking legal precautions, seeking language
in contracts to ensure that Brexit will not be considered a
"material adverse change" that would annul a deal.
Paul Firth, head of real estate at law firm Irwin Mitchell
LLP, said a significant percent of the firm's "bigger investment
deals" with values ranging from 10 to 80 million pounds either
included Brexit clauses, or purchasers had sought to negotiate
that they be included.
He said the use of such clauses had increased in recent
weeks as the referendum date draws closer.
"(Investors) fear that the value and return on investment
properties may decline and that it may not be as good an
investment if Britain withdraws from the EU," he said.
Since commercial real estate deals are usually confidential,
it was not possible to determine precisely how common such
clauses are.
However, half of the 24 law firms, brokerages and commercial
property firms Reuters spoke to said they had used Brexit
clauses, brokered a deal with such a clause or had requests to
include them in at least one deal. Some of the others said they
had seen them.
Prime Minister David Cameron and other politicians
supporting the campaign to stay in the EU say a vote to leave
would damage the economy and cause property prices to fall.
Those campaigning to exit say any such threat is overblown and
Britain can prosper outside the EU.
But whether overblown or not, it is a risk some buyers seem
unwilling to take.
Guarantees are being offered not only for commercial
property but also for homes. An invitation to a May 25 launch of
some floors of Two Fifty One, a 41-storey luxury apartment tower
going up in south London's gentrifying Elephant and Castle
district, offered buyers a "money back Brexit guarantee pledge".
Buyers attending the launch would not have to exchange
contracts until July 6 and could withdraw their offer and get
their deposits back if they were unhappy with the outcome of the
vote, said Martin Lent, chief executive of SCM, the development
manager for the project by residential developer Oakmayne.
In commercial property, Brexit clauses are more common in
higher value deals where the risks are greater, said Andrew
Friend, director of a UK property fund at Henderson, one of
Europe's largest investment managers.
"Deals that include these clauses tend to be at the higher
lot size end of the market and they're more focused on sectors
such as financial office space in London, which are more
sensitive to a Brexit type situation," said Friend.
FOREIGN INVESTORS
Brexit clauses are particularly in demand among overseas
investors. Two lawyers dealing with property said most enquiries
about Brexit clauses were from foreign investors who were
concerned that an "Out" vote could weaken sterling, as well as
reduce appetite for leasing commercial space in Britain.
"When it comes to international investors looking to build
global or European portfolios, we are either 'on hold' or would
use a Brexit clause," said Rob Wilkinson, chief executive of AEW
Europe, which managed property assets in the UK worth about 2.1
billion euros as of March 31.
Melanie Curtis, a real estate partner at law firm K&L Gates
LLP, said she had worked on a deal with a Brexit clause in a
commercial property transaction worth more than 10 million
pounds, in which her firm acted on behalf of an overseas buyer.
"The buyer required a Brexit clause, as it may reassess its
UK investment policy in the event of withdrawal from the EU."
James Crookes, head of real estate and property at law firm
Pinsent Masons LLP, said some clauses, rather than giving the
buyer the right to walk away or renegotiate, would automatically
reduce the purchase price of a property in the event of a Brexit
vote. In one deal, the price would be lowered by 1 million
pounds.
"So they're factoring in a valuation on the assets based on
Brexit."
Nick Lloyd, national head of capital markets at commercial
property broker Lambert Smith Hampton, said offering Brexit
clauses could also be beneficial for sellers, to secure deals
while fewer transactions are taking place, in anticipation of a
potential flood of properties returning to the market if Britain
votes to remain in the EU.
"Whilst they mitigate downside risk for buyers, they can be
attractive to a vendor who wants to avoid the risks of marketing
during a potential oversupply of new stock after the
referendum," said Lloyd.
But with less than a month to the vote, two law firms and
one property broker said they were now advising clients to
reject demands for a Brexit clause and simply put deals on ice.
"One seller recently asked the buyer to confirm it would
proceed with the purchase irrespective of the outcome of the
referendum," said Mark Payne, a partner in the real estate team
at law firm Clifford Chance LLP.
"This proposal was, however, rejected."
