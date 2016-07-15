LONDON, July 15 Legal & General Investment
Management (LGIM), the fund arm of insurer Legal & General
, trimmed a previous cut in the value of its 2.3 billion
sterling property fund, saying market conditions had begun to
stabilise.
LGIM said it changed the fair value pricing adjustment for
the fund to -10 percent from -15 percent.
"Conditions in the market and within our peer group have
begun to stabilise," LGIM said in a statement.
The property fund was one of several to cut its value last
week, while several other funds suspended trading in a bid to
control redemptions after Britain voted to leave the European
Union.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)