LONDON, July 7 Legal & General Investment
Management said on Thursday it had cut the offer price to zero
on its UK Property Fund and Feeder Fund in response to market
ructions after the UK's vote to leave the European Union.
The fund arm of insurer Legal & General said the
price move was for a "limited period" and follows a move earlier
in the day to extend a self-imposed cut in the value of the fund
to 15 percent as more investors look to take their money out.
"In normal circumstances the bid/offer spread is there to
cover any transaction costs associated with buying and selling
properties. However, as we have no plans to acquire any assets
in the short term, this is not currently relevant," it said.
"This 0 percent spread will be reviewed on an ongoing basis
alongside the continued close monitoring of our current
portfolio and liquidity position."
