BRUSSELS, June 24 The European Parliament's biggest group, the centre-right European People's Party (EPP), said on Friday it would firmly oppose any attempts to curb the freedom of movement in the EU after Britain's vote to leave bloc.

"The EPP remains wholeheartedly committed to the European project and to the process of further integration with the remaining 27 member states," the group said in a statement.

"At the same time, we will defend the rights of EU citizens living in the UK and firmly oppose any attempts to interfere with the freedom of movement", said EPP President Joseph Daul. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)