BRUSSELS, June 24 The European Parliament's
biggest group, the centre-right European People's Party (EPP),
said on Friday it would firmly oppose any attempts to curb the
freedom of movement in the EU after Britain's vote to leave
bloc.
"The EPP remains wholeheartedly committed to the European
project and to the process of further integration with the
remaining 27 member states," the group said in a statement.
"At the same time, we will defend the rights of EU citizens
living in the UK and firmly oppose any attempts to interfere
with the freedom of movement", said EPP President Joseph Daul.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)