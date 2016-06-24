BRUSSELS, June 24 Joint statement by Donald
Tusk, President of the European Council, Martin Schulz,
President of the European Parliament, Mark Rutte, holder of the
rotating Presidency of the Council of the EU, and Jean-Claude
Juncker, President of the European Commission, on the outcome of
the United Kingdom referendum
"President Tusk, President Schulz and Prime Minister Rutte
met this morning in Brussels upon the invitation of European
Commission President Juncker. They discussed the outcome of the
United Kingdom referendum and made the following joint
statement:
"In a free and democratic process, the British people have
expressed their wish to leave the European Union. We regret this
decision but respect it.
This is an unprecedented situation but we are united in our
response. We will stand strong and uphold the EU's core values
of promoting peace and the well-being of its peoples. The Union
of 27 Member States will continue. The Union is the framework of
our common political future. We are bound together by history,
geography and common interests and will develop our cooperation
on this basis. Together we will address our common challenge to
generate growth, increase prosperity and ensure a safe and
secure environment for our citizens. The institutions will play
their full role in this endeavour.
We now expect the United Kingdom government to give effect
to this decision of the British people as soon as possible,
however painful that process may be. Any delay would
necessarily prolong uncertainty. We have rules to deal with this
in an orderly way. Article 50 of the Treaty on European Union
sets out the procedure to be followed if a Member State decides
to leave the European Union. We stand ready to launch
negotiations swiftly with the United Kingdom regarding the terms
and conditions of its withdrawal from the European Union. Until
this process of negotiations is over, the United Kingdom remains
a member of the European Union, with all the rights and
obligations that derive from this. According to the Treaties
which the United Kingdom has ratified, EU law continues to apply
to the full to and in the United Kingdom until it is no longer a
Member.
As agreed, the "New Settlement for the United Kingdom within
the European Union", reached at the European Council on 18-19
February 2016, will now not take effect and ceases to exist.
There will be no renegotiation.
As regards the United Kingdom, we hope to have it as a close
partner of the European Union also in the future. We expect the
United Kingdom to formulate its proposals in this respect. Any
agreement, which will be concluded with the United Kingdom as a
third country, will have to reflect the interests of both sides
and be balanced in terms of rights and obligations."
