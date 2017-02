LUXEMBOURG, June 24 The European Union risks losing more members, after Britain voted to leave the 28-nation bloc, if it does not reform, Poland's EU minister Konrad Szymanski said on Friday.

"Without adaptation, without reform, we risk that we will lose another country, one or two, in the coming five or six years and we have to avoid this scenario because decomposition, a smaller Union is not the right answer today," Szymanski told reporters. (Reporting By Gabriela Baczynska)