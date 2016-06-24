(Repeats with no changes to text)

BRUSSELS, June 24 European Union leaders are determined to keep the unity of the EU after Britain voted to leave the bloc, the chairman of the leaders Donald Tusk said on Friday, noting the EU had been prepared for such an outcome.

"What doesn't kill you, makes you stronger," Tusk told reporters in a statement.

Tusk said there was no way to predict all the political consequences of the vote, especially for Britain, but that it is not a moment for "hysterical reactions."

"Today, on behalf of the 27 leaders I can say that we are determined to keep our unity as 27," Tusk told reporters in a statement.

"I want to reassure everyone that we are prepared also for this negative scenario," he said.

"I have offered the leaders an informal meeting of the 27 in the margins of the European Council summit," he said referring to the meeting scheduled for Tuesday. "And I will also propose to the leaders that we start a wider reflection on the future of our Union." (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)