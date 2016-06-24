BRUSSELS, June 24 Britain should hand in its
formal notice to leave the European Union at an EU summit on
Tuesday, the leader of the biggest group in the European
Parliament Manfred Weber said on Friday, calling for leave
negotiations to start immediately.
Under EU law, a country that wants to leave the bloc has two
years for negotiations on the terms of the divorce, but only
starting from the moment it formally notifies the EU of its
intention to exit.
Some British officials who campaigned to leave the EU have
suggested that London could delay such notification, to make
time for informal talks on the best possible exit deal.
"We have the will of the British people on the table and it
is now the question to implement it. And the most important
thing is that we do this very quickly. This is our main
message," Weber told reporters.
British Prime Minister David Cameron, who resigned on Friday
over the results of the referendum, said Britain would probably
make such a notification only in October, once a new leader of
the Tory party is chosen to succeed him.
But Weber said the EU should not be held back by internal
party politics in Britain.
"We need to avoid a long period of uncertainty and the
European continent cannot be occupied by an internal Tory battle
about who will be the next leader of the Tory party and the
prime ministers of Great Britain," Weber said.
"I expect from the British government from the current
government in office, I expect from them to do immediately the
necessary steps especially next week when there is a Council
meeting. We want to immediately start with negotiations ...
leave means leave," Weber said.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)