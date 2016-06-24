* European Parliament leaders urge UK to leave EU quickly
* Say Brexit may clear the way for closer union
* Concerned that London may delay formal Brexit process
By Jan Strupczewski and Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, June 24 Britain must launch the
process of leaving the EU immediately and allow the rest of the
bloc to forge ahead with greater union, European Parliament
leaders said on Friday.
British Prime Minister David Cameron, who announced his
resignation after the Thursday's referendum result,
said Britain would not make any formal notification before
October, once his Conservative Party has chosen his successor.
Manfred Weber, head of the largest political group in the
assembly, the centre-right European People's Party, called on
Cameron to trigger Britain's exit at an EU summit on Tuesday and
to start leave negotiations immediately.
"We have the will of the British people on the table," Weber
told reporters, saying it now had to be implemented "and the
most important thing is that we do this very quickly."
Any EU country that wants to leave the bloc has two years to
negotiate the terms of the divorce, starting from the moment it
formally notifies the EU of its intention to exit.
But some Brexit supporters have suggested London could delay
that notification to make time for informal talks on the best
possible exit deal.
Weber said the EU could not wait for British politicians to
squabble over who would be the next prime minister.
"We need to avoid a long period of uncertainty and the
European continent cannot be occupied by an internal Tory
(Conservative) battle about who will be the next leader of the
Tory party and the prime minister of Great Britain," he said.
Guy Verhofstadt, a prominent European federalist who leads
the third biggest bloc in the European Parliament, said he had
no patience for "an internal cat-fight of the Tory party" and
said the departure of eurosceptic Britain made it easier for the
rest of the EU to unite.
"This ends a discussion of nearly 40 years with opt-ins,
opt-outs, rebates, earmarks, you name it," Verhofstadt, leader
of the centrist liberals, said, referring to special conditions
that Britain has secured during its EU membership.
Brexit was a chance to transform the EU into "what the
founding fathers initially had in mind," he said, "not a loose
confederation blocked by a unanimity rule that always delivered
too little, too late."
Faced with the loss of such a large member of the bloc and
fears that the vote may inspire other eurosceptics on the
continent, EU leaders may push for a quick show of unity,
including on defence and security cooperation.
