FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Britain has resources needed for Brexit - May's spokesman
#Brexit
#CentralBanks
#Trump
#LiuXiaobo
#Environment
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
High-speed Hyperloop project ready for key test in Nevada
Technology
High-speed Hyperloop project ready for key test in Nevada
Federer the hot favourite
Sport
Federer the hot favourite
John Lewis says demand for big ticket items falls
John Lewis says demand for big ticket items falls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
July 13, 2017 / 10:12 AM / a day ago

Britain has resources needed for Brexit - May's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Britain has got the resources it needs to deliver on Brexit, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday, after the government's spending watchdog said a new customs system might not be ready on time.

"We have been clear from the outset that we are putting the resources in place, have got the resources in place that we need to deliver on Brexit," the spokesman told reporters.

"The prime minister and others have been clear throughout that we wish to work constructively across parliament. What's important is delivering on the will of the British people." (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Kate Holton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.