See the table below for the final result of Britain's referendum on European Union membership. For live updating totals from each of the counts, click here: here Number of Remain Remain vote Leave Leave vote counts pct pct 382 out of 48.11 16,141,241 51.89 17,410,742 382 The data is taken from the UK Press Association. (Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)