LONDON, June 5 British insurer RSA is
planning a subsidiary in Luxembourg to act as the headquarters
of its European Union operations following Britain's decision to
leave the bloc, the firm said on Monday.
"While Brexit is not a major issue for RSA, the move allows
the sensible reconfiguration of the branch network in light of
the UK’s exit," RSA said in a statement.
It added that it chose Luxembourg because it had
"multi-national expertise", was "strategically located within
RSA’s existing EU branch network" and had an experienced
regulator.
The Luxembourg subsidiary will act as headquarters for RSA's
EU branches in Belgium, France, Germany, Spain and the
Netherlands, it said.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Maiya Keidan)