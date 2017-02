TASHKENT, June 23 Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Thursday he does not expect sharp changes in the rouble rate and oil prices if Britain leaves the European Union.

"I believe that markets - in their volatility seen lately - have in general already taken all risks into account," he said.

