FRANKFURT, June 24 German utility RWE is confident about its activities in the British energy sector after voters there opted to leave the European Union, Chief Executive Peter Terium said in a statement on Friday.

RWE, a supplier of retail power and gas to 3.2 and 2 million customers in Britain respectively, probably would only be marginally affected by trade barriers because the nature of energy business is local, he said.

National regulation would be more important for its future business success, it believed.

RWE has 1,313 megawatts of renewable capacity in the country and 8,581 MW of conventional power plants. It employs 9,220 people in Britain. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Maria Sheahan)