FRANKFURT, June 24 German utility RWE
is confident about its activities in the British energy sector
after voters there opted to leave the European Union, Chief
Executive Peter Terium said in a statement on Friday.
RWE, a supplier of retail power and gas to 3.2 and 2 million
customers in Britain respectively, probably would only be
marginally affected by trade barriers because the nature of
energy business is local, he said.
National regulation would be more important for its future
business success, it believed.
RWE has 1,313 megawatts of renewable capacity in the country
and 8,581 MW of conventional power plants. It employs 9,220
people in Britain.
