LONDON, March 29 Irish low-cost airline Ryanair
warned that it would not be able to fly between Britain
and Europe if the country did not agree a new aviation deal as
part of the Brexit negotiations which will be triggered later on
Wednesday.
Ryanair warned that with Britain set to leave Europe's "Open
Skies" system, the country will need to negotiate a bilateral
agreement with the EU to allow flights to and from Europe to
continue.
"Some nine months on from the Brexit referendum, we are no
closer to knowing what effect it will have on aviation,"
Ryanair's Kenny Jacobs said.
"It's become worrying that the UK Government seems to have
no plan B to maintain Britain's liberalised air links with
Europe, in the absence of remaining in the "Open Skies" regime."
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)