LONDON Nov 2 Ryanair, Europe's largest
airline by passenger numbers, is backing a campaign to keep
Britain in the European Union, its chief executive said on
Monday.
Prime Minister David Cameron is seeking to renegotiate the
terms of Britain's EU membership and has promised to hold a
referendum on the topic by the end of 2017.
"We're very actively supporting the campaign to keep the UK
in the European Union," Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary
told a news conference.
"There's absolutely no doubt that the UK economy is better
off in Europe than outside of Europe."
O'Leary said there was a need for a "reformed Europe",
calling for a set-up with less regulation and "petty
bureaucracy".
"We need the UK to stay a committed member of Europe just to
keep some kind of more sensible economic approach," he said.
O'Leary was speaking as Ryanair slightly raised its annual
profit forecast and said that it was on track to overtake budget
rival easyJet to become the UK's biggest airline in the
next 12 months.
(Reporting by Sarah Young)