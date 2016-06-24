JOHANNESBURG, June 24 South Africa's Treasury
and the central bank will take any measures necessary to deal
with implications of Britain's exit from the European Union on
the domestic economy, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on
Friday.
Gordhan said in an audio statement that financial
institutions in Africa's most industrialised country could
withstand any shocks after the unexpected outcome of the vote.
"The trade links between South Africa, Britain and the
European Union are fairly strong and are based on solid
agreements and we have a two-year period during which whatever
changes need to be made to agreements and treaties can be made,"
Gordhan said in the recording released by the Treasury.
The vote will initiate at least two years of divorce
proceedings with the EU, the first exit by any member state.
Quitting the EU could cost Britain access to the EU's trade
barrier-free single market and means it must seek new trade
accords with countries around the world.
The Brexit vote sent the rand tumbling more than 8
percent before paring some of its losses, while government bonds
and stocks were also plunged into a tailspin.
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Writing by Olivia
Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)