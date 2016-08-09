LONDON Aug 9 Estate agent Savills said
profits at its British commercial property business fell 54
percent in the first half of the year, hit by a referendum on EU
membership, and that the vote and upcoming U.S. presidential
election had hit sentiment.
Underlying profit at the firm - which operates in Britain,
Asia, continental Europe and the United States - rose 11.5
percent to 42.8 million pounds ($55.58 million) in the six
months to the end of June.
But commercial property was one of the first sectors to be
hit after the June 23 referendum with investors pulling money
from funds, forcing many to be closed.
Savills said it was not changing its full-year expectations
but that "the range of potential outcomes has broadened over
recent weeks."
($1 = 0.7701 pounds)
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)