BERLIN, June 29 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble warned on Wednesday there was a danger that Britain's decision to leave the European Union could cause a domino effect in the bloc.

Speaking at an event with the foreign minister of Luxembourg, Schaeuble said he stood by his statement that 'in is in and out is out' and added that Britain did not have unlimited time to decide about its application to leave.

