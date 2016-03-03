LONDON, March 3 German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said he would cry if Britain voted to leave the European Union at a referendum on June 23.

"We would cry," Schaeuble said when asked in a panel discussion what he would do if Britain quit the bloc, prompting laughter and applause from an audience of business representatives.

Earlier, Schaeuble said the EU would be less competitive and more unstable without Britain. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Toby Chopra)