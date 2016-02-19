BERLIN Feb 19 The European Parliament will not
agree to special treatment for Britain, its president said on
Friday as British Prime Minister David Cameron sought to hammer
out a deal with European leaders that he could sell to the
British public to stay in the EU.
"It's certain that no one in the European Parliament would
vote for special treatment for Great Britain," European
Parliament President Martin Schulz told German radio station
Deutschlandfunk.
He spoke after Cameron spent much of the night arguing in
Brussels with EU partners determined to limit concessions to
help keep Britain in the 28-nation bloc.
Schulz said two conditions needed to be met before a
compromise could be reached. He said there should not be a split
between euro zone and non-euro zone countries within the EU so
that the level of supervision and control of banks is not lower
in the City of London than in Frankfurt, Paris or Barcelona.
He also said EU citizens who work in Britain should not be
discriminated against when it comes to social benefits, adding
that he was optimistic leaders would come to an agreement if
these two conditions were met.
There are concerns in eastern Europe that a deal to help
Cameron cut immigration, by barring low-paid EU migrant workers
from British welfare benefits for up to four years after they
arrive, years would hurt their citizens.
Schulz also said both the EU and Britain would be weaker if
Britain left the bloc, so he thought Britain was prepared to
come to a compromise with other countries.
"It's not the case that everyone only has to come to a
compromise with Great Britain - the opposite is also true."
Turning to the crisis over migrants streaming into Europe
from the Middle East and Africa, he expressed optimism that the
EU would find common solutions as the bloc had taken "a few
steps forward" during the current two-day summit in Brussels.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Mark Heinrich)