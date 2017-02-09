ROME Feb 9 British Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said on Thursday that there was no need for a second independence referendum in Scotland and told the devolved Scottish government to get on with its day job.

"We don't see any need for a second referendum in Scotland," Fallon told reporters at a joint news conference in Rome with Italian defence minister Roberta Pinotti.

"The Scottish government should get on with what it was elected to do which is to improve school standards in Scotland to tackle the problems of the Scottish health service and above all to revive the Scottish economy where unemployment is now rising, those are the priorities for Scotland, not a second referendum," Fallon said. (Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)