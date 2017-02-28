LONDON Feb 28 The "sheer intransigence" of Theresa May's British government over Brexit could lead to a second Scottish independence referendum, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday, warning time was running out for the country to change course.

Writing in the Times newspaper, Sturgeon said Britain's vote to leave the European Union had changed the landscape since Scotland last held a referendum on its independence, voting by a 10-point margin to remain a part of the United Kingdom in 2014.

"If an independence referendum does arise, it will not be down to bad faith on the part of the Scottish government, but to sheer intransigence on the part of the UK government," Sturgeon said. "It is not too late for the UK government to change course, but time is running out." (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden)