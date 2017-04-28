LONDON, April 28 Nearly half of Scottish voters
do not want another referendum on independence from the United
Kingdom before it leaves the European Union, according to a
YouGov poll published in The Times newspaper on Friday.
According to the poll 49 percent of Scots are against a
referendum being held between the autumn of 2018 and the spring
of 2019 - the timetable proposed by Scotland's First Minister
Nicola Sturgeon. Some 37 percent supported this timetable, while
14 percent did not know.
A survey by Kantar, published on Tuesday, found most
Scottish voters do not want another referendum.
Scots voted by a wide margin to stick with the European
Union in last June's referendum, clashing with the UK as a whole
which voted to leave.
Scotland's devolved government, run by Sturgeon's Scottish
National Party (SNP), says this means the country should be
given a new chance to decide whether it wants to split from the
UK. The central government in London opposes this.
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)