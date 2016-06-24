LONDON, June 24 Scotland is highly likely to
hold a second independence referendum, Scottish First Minister
Nicola Sturgeon said on Friday, adding she would do what was
necessary to secure the country's place in the European Union
after Britain voted to leave the bloc.
"It is a statement of the obvious that the option of a
second referendum must be on the table and it is on the table,"
she told reporters.
"I think an independence referendum is now highly likely,"
she added.
Scotland, which held its previous independence referendum in
2014, voted by a margin of 62 percent to 38 percent to remain in
the EU in Thursday's referendum, putting it at odds with Britain
as a whole, which voted 52-48 percent in favor of Leave.
Sturgeon added: "I want to make it absolutely clear today
that I intend to take all possible steps and explore all options
to give effect to how people in Scotland voted, in other words
to secure our continuing place in the EU and in the single
market."
(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; editing by Stephen
Addison)