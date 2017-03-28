ECB rate setter questions euro zone's hallowed inflation target
FRANKFURT, June 14 Often outspoken European Central Bank rate setter Ewald Nowotny questioned the ECB's most sacred tenet on Wednesday: its inflation target.
LONDON, March 28 The British government said on Tuesday it would not be entering into negotiations on the Scottish government's proposal to hold a new independence referendum in late 2018 or early 2019.
It was reacting to a vote in the Scottish parliament earlier backing First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's bid for an independence vote.
"It would be unfair to the people of Scotland to ask them to make a crucial decision without the necessary information about our future relationship with Europe, or what an independent Scotland would look like," it added.
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison)
FRANKFURT, June 14 Often outspoken European Central Bank rate setter Ewald Nowotny questioned the ECB's most sacred tenet on Wednesday: its inflation target.
* Dollar index hits lowest since Nov. after U.S. CPI, retail sales
BELFAST, June 14 British Prime Minister Theresa May is to meet the leaders of Northern Ireland's main political parties on Thursday in a bid to help secure agreement between pro-British unionists and Irish nationalists to form a regional government, her office said.