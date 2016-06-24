LONDON, June 24 Royal Dutch Shell said it will work with the British government and European institutions on any implications for its business from Britain's decision to leave the European Union, a spokesman said on Friday.

Shell, which was in favour of Britain remaining part of the EU, said its priority was to continue supplying energy to customers in Europe and the United Kingdom.

"We will work with the UK government and European institutions on any implications for us," a spokesman said. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)