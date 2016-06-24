By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, June 24 Slovenia plans to
counter-balance economic risks from Britain's decision to leave
the European Union by improving the efficiency of its public
sector, pursuing privatisation and attracting more foreign
investors, a deputy prime minister said on Friday.
The minister, Boris Koprivnikar, who is also a minister of
public administration, said Britain's 'Brexit' move would force
Slovenia to pay even greater attention to public finances in
order to reach its goal of reducing the budget deficit.
"We need to adapt to conditions on the markets by effective
management of public finance mechanisms," Koprivnikar said in an
interview.
Exports, which amounted to 24 billion euros last year, are
the main driver of the Slovenian economy and could suffer if
Britain's decision hurt Slovenia's main economic partners which
include Germany, Italy, France and Austria.
On Thursday the government said the budget deficit should
fall to 1.6 percent of GDP in 2017 and 1 percent in 2018 versus
a deficit of about 2.2 percent seen this year.
Last year Slovenia managed to cut budget deficit to below 3
percent of GDP, as required of EU members, for the first time in
seven years.
According to Koprivnikar, the deficit targets should be met
although public sector wages are due to increase by some 2.5
percent in 2017 after an increase of about 5 percent this year,
in line with earlier agreements with trade unions.
He also said Slovenia will continue with privatisation to
attract strategic investors which will improve the performance
of its companies.
Over the past decades the country refused to sell a number
of its major banks and companies so the government still
controls about 50 percent of the economy.
The biggest sale that is due to start this year is the
initial public offering of shares of largest bank Nova
Ljubljanska Banka.
(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Richard Balmforth)