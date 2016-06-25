June 25 Billionaire investor George Soros said
on Saturday that Britain's vote to leave the European Union
makes "disintegration of the EU practically irreversible," and
that the effects of Thursday's referendum will likely damage
Britain.
"Britain eventually may or may not be relatively better off
than other countries by leaving the EU, but its economy and
people stand to suffer significantly in the short to medium
term," he wrote in a commentary on the website Project
Syndicate.
Soros made huge profits in 1992 by betting against the
British pound as it was withdrawn from the European Exchange
Rate Mechanism.
