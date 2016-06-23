SEOUL, June 23 South Korea's Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho ordered aggressive responses if needed against any increased market volatility in the wake of the Brexit referendum vote, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

Yoo also said in a meeting with his top officials that even if Britain does decide to quit the European Union, South Korea would see a limited impact from the decision.

South Korea's policymakers will hold a joint meeting at 2300 GMT to assess the situation after voting ends in Britain. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)