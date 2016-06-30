Australia new vehicle sales edge higher in Jan-VFACTS
SYDNEY, Feb 3 Australian new vehicle sales edged higher in January, maintaining the momentum of last year's record pace as buyers continued to flock to sport utility vehicles.
June 30 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's cut the European Union's credit score on Thursday, citing concerns about the unity of the bloc after Britain's decision to leave, but a senior EU official said the impact would be minimal.
Standard & Poor's cut its rating to "AA" from "AA+", saying in a statement that it had "reassessed its opinion of cohesion within the EU" and that the bloc may have less budget flexibility after Britain's departure.
Some anti-EU parties across Europe welcomed Britain's vote to leave and have called for their own referenda, particularly in France.
"Revenue forecasting, long-term capital planning, and adjustments to key financial buffers of EU will be subject to greater uncertainty," the ratings agency said in a statement.
Standard & Poor's said its outlook was stable, however.
A senior EU official involved in the bloc's economic policy said the downgrade of a single agency should not affect the EU because investors take an average of all ratings on capital requirements, meaning in practice the EU retains a top-notch credit rating.
The official said Brussels had no indication that other downgrades would follow.
A spokesperson for the euro zone's bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism, declined to comment. (Reporting by Bengaluru newsroom and Franceso Guarascio and Alastair Macdonald in Brussels, writing by Robin Emmott; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
HONG KONG, Feb 3 Asian stocks got off to a tentative start on Friday, as investors await the outcome of a key U.S. monthly jobs report that will set the tone for the Federal Reserve's policy outlook and as China's markets reopen after a week-long break.
