LONDON, June 22 A breakdown in Brexit talks
between Brussels and London would be negative for the United
Kingdom's credit rating but could be absorbed by other EU
countries, S&P Global's sovereign ratings chief Moritz Kraemer
said on Thursday.
The firm stripped Britain of its coveted triple-A rating
after the Brexit vote last June, downgrading it by two notches
to AA and assigning a negative outlook.
If no deal was struck, it would be negative for the United
Kingdom said Kraemer, adding a downgrade of more than one notch
could not be excluded "but it would be very unusual".
Asked what a breakdown in Brexit talks would mean for other
European Union countries, Kraemer said: "It would be absorbable
at the current ratings level" though he added that Ireland would
be most exposed.
