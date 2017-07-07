LONDON, July 7 UK-focused motor insurer St
Julians, owned by Markerstudy, is considering moving to
Gibraltar from Malta as a result of Britain's vote to leave the
European Union, Markerstudy said on Friday.
"An application to re-domicile St Julians has been submitted
to the Malta Financial Services Authority in order to protect
the business and enable the insurer to continue trading with the
UK," Markerstudy said in a statement.
"The favoured proposal is to move the operation to
Gibraltar."
Markerstudy already has two insurance firms in Gibraltar
focusing on UK business, Markerstudy Insurance and Zenith
Insurance.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)