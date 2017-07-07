LONDON, July 7 UK-focused motor insurer St Julians, owned by Markerstudy, is considering moving to Gibraltar from Malta as a result of Britain's vote to leave the European Union, Markerstudy said on Friday.

"An application to re-domicile St Julians has been submitted to the Malta Financial Services Authority in order to protect the business and enable the insurer to continue trading with the UK," Markerstudy said in a statement.

"The favoured proposal is to move the operation to Gibraltar."

Markerstudy already has two insurance firms in Gibraltar focusing on UK business, Markerstudy Insurance and Zenith Insurance. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)