LONDON May 3 Standard Chartered Chairman Jose Vinals said on Wednesday the bank is in talks with regulators in Frankfurt about setting up a subsidiary, to secure market access to the European Union when Britain leaves the bloc.

"We are looking at setting up a subsidiary in the EU to ensure we are prepared," Vinals said at the bank's annual shareholder meeting. (Reporting By Lawrence White; writing by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Simon Jessop)