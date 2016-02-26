* Overseas investor confidence critical to pound's value

* UK current account deficit is its Achilles heel

* Free-floating FX rate reduces threat of 'sudden stop' crisis

By Jamie McGeever and John Geddie

LONDON, Feb 26 Britons will decide the United Kingdom's future in the European Union in June's referendum, but it is overseas investors that may determine whether uncertainty over the country's political and economic future turns into a currency 'crisis'.

The pound's steep fall this year accelerated after the date of June 23 vote on EU membership was set last weekend.

The move was not panicked, however, and was put down largely to companies hedging exchange rate risk rather than capital fleeing the country. Significantly, it had little direct impact on the price of UK stocks and bonds.

And talk of a 'sterling crisis' to match other post-World War Two currency crunches, where Britain's foreign cash reserves were periodically drained in support of fixed currency pegs, looks wide of the mark given that the value of the pound is now free-floating without any explicit Bank of England target.

But there is still a concern that sharp falls in sterling would at some point undermine foreign investors' faith in UK Plc and its assets, given that Britain relies on what the BoE Governor Mark Carney calls the "kindness of strangers" to plug one of the developed world's largest current account deficits.

Financial market sentiment and confidence can often turn in the blink of an eye and history shows that when sterling falls it can fall very far, very rapidly - sometimes infecting British equity and bond prices and threatening a hiatus in overseas financing that would have wider economic consequences.

That's a different scenario to 'crises' like 1992 when Britain crashed out of the European Exchange Rate Mechanism and where much of the capital flight occurred in anticipation of sterling's fall as the BoE intervened to keep its fixed peg to the German mark and rammed up interest rates to protect it.

The absence of any target now also makes it harder for speculators to bet against the pound, just like hedge fund billionaire George Soros did some 24 years ago.

Yet it's the size of Britain's current account deficit - broadly the shortfall between what the country spends and receives - and its reliance on foreign capital to balance the books that leaves UK financial markets vulnerable to anxiety about Brexit and its implications.

"The big fear is there's a disorderly fall. The UK balance of payments deficit today is much larger than it was during previous periods of sterling turmoil," said Kenneth Broux, head of corporate research, FX and rates at Societe Generale.

Sterling slumped to a seven-year low against the dollar of $1.3850 this week, close to the $1.35 below which would herald a 30-year low. Its fall this week is shaping up to be bigger than anything seen around the Scottish independence referendum in September 2014 or UK general election in May 2010.

Outside the 2008 global financial crisis and Britain's ERM ejection, this week's fall has only been bigger on around 20 occasions since the era of free-floating exchange rates began over 40 years ago.

MONEY, THAT'S WHAT I WANT

Britain's current account deficit is 3.7 percent of national output, requiring an inflow of around 70 billion pounds of foreign capital each year, or 200 million pounds a day, just to keep the pound stable. In 2014 it hit 6 percent, the widest since Office for National Statistics records began in 1955.

So far, foreign investors are happy to plug that gap, buying a net 60.5 billion pounds of UK government bonds in 2015, the biggest sum since 2010's record high 78.3 billion pounds.

This means foreigners hold 427 billion pounds, or 25.9 percent, of all outstanding UK government bonds. Debt Management Office figures going back to 1996 show that the low was 16.2 percent in 2000 and the high was 35.9 percent in 2008.

International Monetary Fund figures show that some 4.7 percent of global FX reserves held by foreign central banks are denominated in sterling - up from 2.7 percent in 1999.

When confidence snaps, however, the volte face can be brutally quick. In August 1992 alone, a month before the ERM exit, foreigners sold a net 1.58 billion pounds of gilts, according to Bank of England data.

That was by far the biggest single month of net selling by overseas investors since the BoE tracking records began in 1982, and remained so until July 1997.

"You don't even need a lot of selling, you just need people to stop buying (UK assets) for a bit. That is the big risk," said Simon Wells, chief UK economist at HSBC in London.

While a British government hasn't defaulted outright on its debts since the 14th century, according to a paper published by the Institute for Fiscal Studies in 2010, and has big domestic savings to call on, that's only significant to foreign investors to the extent their sterling loans and investments aren't slashed by the falling value of the pound.

They may continue to invest but charge much higher interest rates to compensate them for any risk of big currency losses in doing so, raising Britain's borrowing costs as a whole.

"There's a risk, small at the moment, that investors could dump UK assets and get out of UK plc," said Nahed Ennasr, chief investment strategist at Fathom Consulting in London. "It's still a low probability, but it's slowly morphing there." (Reporting by Jamie McGeever and John Geddie; Editing by Mike Dolanand Toby Chopra)