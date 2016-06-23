LONDON, June 24 Sterling slid sharply, falling two cents against the dollar from a 2016 high above $1.50 after the UK referendum vote count in the north-eastern city of Newcastle showed only a marginal vote to keep Britain in the European Union.

Newcastle had widely been expected to show a stronger backing for Remain, and the slender margin cast doubt on an earlier nationwide opinion poll that pointed to a 52-48 percent win for Remain.

Sterling fell as low as $1.4804 against the dollar, wiping out all its gains that had lifted it above $1.50 for the first time this year on the back of the initial YouGov poll. It was last trading at $1.4834. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by William Schomberg)