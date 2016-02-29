LONDON Feb 29 Speculators reduced net bets for a weaker British pound to their lowest in six weeks in the midst of a Brexit-driven slide for the currency last week, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission shows.

As sterling fell by around 3 cents in value against the dollar at the start of last week, the data for the week to last Tuesday showed net "short" positions on the pound dipped from a net of 36,300 contracts to 32,628 contracts.

Both represent net shorts of just over 2 billion pounds compared to record peaks of around double that during previous periods of weakness for sterling in 2010 and 2013. As this graphic tmsnrt.rs/1ThjgqH shows, they are also down from highs of 47,537 contracts - or just under 3 billion pounds - hit at the end of January.

Those numbers add to anecdotal reports from the sales desks of major banks, which suggest speculative fund investors have not been heavily engaged in the moves since the announcement of the June 23 date for the referendum on whether to leave the European Union.

Spot rates for the pound have hit a series of 7-year lows over the past week, taking it to within 3 cents of levels last seen when it was heading for record lows around parity with the dollar in the mid-1980s.

It traded at $1.3850 on Monday, having hit a low of $1.3841 in Asian time.

