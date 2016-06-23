Sterling heads higher after solid data
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
LONDON, June 24 Sterling plunged against major currencies on Friday after the UK referendum vote count in the north-eastern city of Sunderland showed a stronger-than-expected vote in favour of taking Britain out of the European Union.
Sterling fell as low as $1.4351 against the dollar, more than wiping out all its gains that had lifted it above $1.50 for the first time this year on the back of an earlier YouGov opinion poll.
That poll suggested Britons had voted 52-48 percent to stay in the EU.
In extremely volatile and illiquid trading, sterling was last quoted at $1.4560.
