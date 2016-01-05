BRUSSELS Jan 5 The European Commission said on
Tuesday it had opened an in-depth investigation to assess
whether Britain's plans to support the conversion of a unit of
the Drax power plant from coal to biomass were in line
with EU state aid rules.
The Commission said it supported member states' efforts to
increase the use of renewable energy, but EU state aid rules
meant the cost of such support for consumers should be limited
and it should not give certain operators an unfair advantage
over competitors.
It added that the opening of an in-depth investigation gave
Britain and interested third parties an opportunity to submit
comments.
Britain plans to convert one unit of the coal-fired Drax
plant to operate entirely on biomass - wood pellets - with the
capacity to generate 645 megawatts of electricity.
The support consists of an offer of a "strike price" for the
electricity generated. If the average wholesale price falls
below that level, the Drax power plant operator would receive an
additional payment.
The Commission said that its preliminary analysis showed
that the estimates for the plant's economy performance may be
too conservative, meaning that the operator may be overly
compensated.
Shares in Drax were down 4.9 percent in London at 220.0
pence at 1125 GMT.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop, additional reporting by
Karolin Schaps in London; editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)