BRUSSELS Jan 5 The European Commission said on Tuesday it had opened an in-depth investigation to assess whether Britain's plans to support the conversion of a unit of the Drax power plant from coal to biomass were in line with EU state aid rules.

The Commission said it supported member states' efforts to increase the use of renewable energy, but EU state aid rules meant the cost of such support for consumers should be limited and it should not give certain operators an unfair advantage over competitors.

It added that the opening of an in-depth investigation gave Britain and interested third parties an opportunity to submit comments.

Britain plans to convert one unit of the coal-fired Drax plant to operate entirely on biomass - wood pellets - with the capacity to generate 645 megawatts of electricity.

The support consists of an offer of a "strike price" for the electricity generated. If the average wholesale price falls below that level, the Drax power plant operator would receive an additional payment.

The Commission said that its preliminary analysis showed that the estimates for the plant's economy performance may be too conservative, meaning that the operator may be overly compensated.

Shares in Drax were down 4.9 percent in London at 220.0 pence at 1125 GMT. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop, additional reporting by Karolin Schaps in London; editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)