(Updates with Drax comment, shares, British renewable plans)
BRUSSELS Jan 5 The European Commission has
opened an in-depth investigation to assess whether Britain's
plans to support the conversion of a unit of the Drax
power plant from coal to biomass were in line with EU state aid
rules.
The Commission said in a statement on Tuesday that it
supported member states' efforts to increase the use of
renewable energy, but EU state aid rules meant the cost of such
support for consumers should be limited and it should not give
certain operators an unfair advantage over competitors.
It added that the opening of an in-depth investigation gave
Britain and interested third parties an opportunity to submit
comments and did not prejudge the outcome.
Shares in Drax Group were trading down 2.4 percent at 225.8
pence at 1200 GMT.
The group said the opening of a formal investigation was the
next step in the process of obtaining state aid approval and in
line with its expectations.
Britain aims to close its coal-fired power plants by 2025,
with nuclear and gas-fired plants complementing renewable
energy.
The European Commission last month approved British plans to
subsidise the conversion of RWE's Lynemouth coal-fired
power plant in northern England to burning biomass, a move seen
as positive for Drax.
The Commission also approved construction of the Teesside
combined heat and power biomass plant in January 2015, another
project selected for support.
Drax Group operates Britain's largest power station in
Selby, North Yorkshire, which typically supplies some 8 percent
of the country's electricity. It has already converted two of
its six generating units to burn biomass in place of coal.
Britain plans to subsidise the conversion of a further
coal-fired unit of the Drax plant to operate entirely on biomass
- wood pellets - with the capacity to generate 645 megawatts of
electricity.
The support consists of an offer of a "strike price" for the
electricity generated. If the average wholesale price falls
below that level, the Drax power plant operator would receive an
additional payment.
The government strike price for biomass conversion projects
is 105 pounds per megawatt-hour, compared with a current
day-ahead power market price of 37 pounds per MWh.
The Commission said that its preliminary analysis showed
that the estimates for the plant's economy performance may be
too conservative, meaning that the operator may be overly
compensated.
"We believe that (the project) will be cleared by the EC and
that it will be operating under CfDs (contracts for difference)
by the summer, which is a few months earlier than we previously
thought," said Angelos Anastasiou, utilities analyst at Whitman
Howard.
According to British estimates, the plant would require 2.4
million tonnes of wood pellets per year, mainly from the United
States and South America.
There is a surplus of around 50 million tonnes in the U.S.
southeast, according to forestry inventory from the U.S.
Department of Agriculture, Drax said.
The Commission said this considerable demand relative to the
global market could distort competition and that this could
outweigh the positive effect on achieving EU targets for
renewable energy.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop in Brussels and Karolin Schaps
in London; Editing by Tom Heneghan)