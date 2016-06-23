DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 28
LONDON, June 24 The city of Sunderland in north eastern England voted more strongly than expected to leave the European Union at a membership referendum on Thursday.
According to official results, 61.3 percent of voters in Sunderland backed leaving the bloc, above the 56.5 percent predicted by J.P. Morgan in analysis published before the vote.
Sunderland, one of the first few results to declare, has a large number of older, lower income voters who polls show are more likely to back so-called "Brexit". If Leave had not been strongly ahead here, it could have indicated they would struggle to break through in areas less favourable to Brexit. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Mark John)
Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IRAN Trump is poised to impose new sanctions on multiple Iranian entities, seeking to ratchet up pressure on Tehran while crafting a broader strategy to counter what he sees as its destabilizing behavior, people familiar with the matter say. AUSTRALIA The White House says Trump is "extremely upset" with an agreement with Australia to accept refugees but will honor it.
Feb 2 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global head of restructuring Roopesh Shah has agreed to join Evercore Partners Inc as a senior managing director in its restructuring group, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.